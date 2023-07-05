"Too many Chinese catchphrases"; India doesn't sign SCO's Economic Development Strategy

India on Tuesday, July 4, chaired the virtual Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO), following which, eleven documents and decisions were adopted, including the Economic Development Strategy, two thematic statements on digital transformation and deradicalisation, concluded the decision on inducting Iran into the multilateral organisation, signed the Memorandum of Obligations of the Republic of Belarus in order to obtain the status of an SCO member state, declared the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan the SCO Cultural and Tourism Capital in 2023–24, agreed to declare 2024 as the SCO Year of Environment, and several others.

Among the bouquet of outcomes, India refused to sign the Economic Development Strategy document for the year 2030 citing "too many Chinese catchphrases" — an excessive influence of Chinese policy. The Wire reported that India was wary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's influence on the document, similar to the the Global Development Initiative in the past.

The New Delhi Declaration, mentioned that the document was considered important by SCO leaders to ensure the implementation adopted by "interested" Member States — implying that India refrained from signing the document along with rest of the member states.