Truce falters in Lebanon as Israeli strikes leave 10 dead

Israeli strikes killed at least 10 people in Lebanon on Saturday, hours after a truce came into effect, with Israel saying it was responding to attacks by Hezbollah and the Iran-backed group declaring that it would not allow Israel "freedom of movement" inside Lebanese territory.

The violence has cast uncertainty over efforts to launch 60 days of US-Iran talks aimed at resolving disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme and other issues central to a broader agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stabilise global energy supplies.

Wednesday's interim US-Iran agreement requires both countries and their allies to halt military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon. However, Israel, which was not part of the negotiations, has stated that it is not bound by the deal and will maintain its forces in parts of southern Lebanon currently under its control.

A US official said the truce took effect at 4 pm on Friday. Israeli and Hezbollah sources separately confirmed the arrangement to Reuters.

Israel says strikes were in response to Hezbollah fire

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes and drones struck several locations across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, areas regarded as Hezbollah strongholds.

An Israeli military official said Hezbollah had launched more than 50 projectiles at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon overnight and that Israel had carried out retaliatory strikes against what it described as Hezbollah targets.

Hezbollah did not immediately claim responsibility for the attacks. However, a senior Hezbollah official told Reuters that the group would not permit Israeli forces unrestricted movement in Lebanese territory and would not accept a return to the situation that existed before 2 March.