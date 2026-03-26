Trump announces ‘monumental’ China visit, meeting Xi in Beijing in May
US President confirms rescheduled summit with Chinese counterpart as both sides prepare for high-level engagement amid global tensions
US President Donald Trump has announced that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on 14–15 May, describing the upcoming summit as a “monumental event” and signalling renewed high-level engagement between the world’s two largest economies.
In a social media post, Trump said he was looking forward to spending time with Xi during what he expected to be a significant diplomatic occasion. The visit, originally delayed due to ongoing US military operations in Iran, has now been rescheduled following discussions between the two leaders.
The White House confirmed that the long-anticipated meeting is back on track, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that preparations are underway. She added that First Lady Melania Trump will accompany the President on the trip.
Officials also indicated that China will reciprocate the visit later this year, with plans for Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, to travel to Washington, DC, on a date yet to be finalised.
According to the White House, the rescheduling followed direct communication between Trump and Xi, with Beijing agreeing to postpone the meeting to accommodate Washington’s request during active military operations. However, officials clarified that the visit is not dependent on the conclusion of the Iran conflict.
The administration has suggested that military objectives in Iran are progressing on schedule, even as Trump balances the ongoing campaign with preparations for the diplomatic engagement in Beijing.
The summit comes at a time of complex relations between the United States and China, marked by tensions over trade, security and geopolitical influence. Despite these challenges, leadership-level meetings have remained an important channel for dialogue and stabilisation.
The outcome of the talks is likely to be closely watched globally, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where shifts in US-China relations carry significant strategic and economic implications.
With IANS inputs
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