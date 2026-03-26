Trump announces ‘monumental’ China visit, meeting Xi in Beijing in May

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on 14–15 May, describing the upcoming summit as a “monumental event” and signalling renewed high-level engagement between the world’s two largest economies.

In a social media post, Trump said he was looking forward to spending time with Xi during what he expected to be a significant diplomatic occasion. The visit, originally delayed due to ongoing US military operations in Iran, has now been rescheduled following discussions between the two leaders.

The White House confirmed that the long-anticipated meeting is back on track, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that preparations are underway. She added that First Lady Melania Trump will accompany the President on the trip.