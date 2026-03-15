US, China begin trade talks in Paris ahead of possible Trump–Xi summit

The United States and China on Sunday opened a new round of economic and trade talks in Paris, in negotiations that could pave the way for a summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in the coming weeks.

The talks are being led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, according to China’s state news agency Xinhua.

The discussions are expected to address trade and economic issues between the two countries and are viewed as an important step ahead of a possible state visit by Trump to China.

The White House has said Trump is expected to travel to Beijing from 31 March to 2 April, though Chinese authorities have not yet officially confirmed the visit.

Trade tensions remain

Bessent said earlier this week that the US negotiating team would continue to pursue outcomes that benefit American farmers, workers and businesses.

China’s Ministry of Commerce of China said the two sides were expected to discuss “trade and economic issues of mutual concern”.

Trump’s potential visit would be the first trip to China by a US president since he travelled there during his first term in 2017.

It would also follow a meeting between Trump and Xi in the South Korean city of Busan about five months ago, where both leaders agreed to a one-year truce in a trade dispute that had previously seen tariffs imposed by the two sides rise to triple-digit levels.

Despite the truce, trade tensions have continued.