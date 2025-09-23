Trump boasts of ending wars as he slams India, China at UNGA; takes on UN too
Nothing on Gaza genocide or Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both of which Trump had promised to resolve as soon as he took office
Standing before more than 150 world leaders at the 80th UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump accused China and India of being the “primary funders” of Russia’s war in Ukraine, citing their continued purchase of Russian oil. And then turned his guns on the UN itself.
“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump thundered from the UNGA podium. This is the 'crime' for which his administration has imposed an extra 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, bringing US levies on India to 50 per cent — among the steepest globally. Importantly, no such action has been taken against China.
Kind of ironic, considering Trump's recent admission to media persons that the US was indirectly profiting from the war in Ukraine since NATO was buying US equipment to supply to Ukraine. "Not that I want to make money off this war," he had added sanctimoniously on that occasion.
From accusing two of the world’s largest nations, Trump turned his attention to the United Nations itself. “I've always said the UN has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it's not even coming close to living up to that potential,” he said. “For the most part, at least for now, all they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter. It's empty words and empty words don't solve wars.”
As proof, he told the world he had ended seven “unendable wars”, adding, "I have ended 7 wars in 7 months. This includes Cambodia-Thailand, Congo-Rwanda, India-Pakistan, Israel-Iran, Egypt-Ethiopia, Armenia-Azerbaijan,” and saying it was “unfortunate” that he had to take action himself instead of the United Nations. No doubt that makes him eligible for the Nobel Peace Prize he so badly wants.
Well, the UN would have found it difficult to take action in at least the Egypt-Ethiopian war, considering it didn't actually happen. And Trump made no mention of the two 'wars' which the UN has been trying to stop, with next to no support from the US: Palestine and Ukraine.
Indeed, Trump has struggled to deliver on his 2024 campaign promises to quickly end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His response has been also relatively muted as some longtime American allies are using this year's UNGA to spotlight the growing international campaign for recognition of a Palestinian state, a move that the US and Israel vehemently oppose.
That did not prevent Trump from turning his own performance into centre stage: “The US is the hottest country anywhere in the world, and there is no other country even close.” He also insisted the country is “the best country on Earth to do business”, and claimed the economy is “bigger and even better” than during his first term — “the greatest ... in the history of the world”.
He wrapped up that detour by announcing the US was now “respected again” like never before.
At least twice early in his UNGA speech, Trump took potshots at his predecessor, former President Joe Biden. In typical fashion, he juxtaposed his own asserted strength against perceived failures of the past administration. While this is standard campaign material, delivering it from the UN rostrum gives it added theatricality — a reminder that for Trump, foreign policy is also part of his domestic campaign narrative.
Not just rhetoric — Trump also had an improv moment. When the teleprompter failed, he quipped: “That way, you speak more from the heart.” He also warned the operator was “in big trouble.” It was clearly part of the act: the unpredictable leader, rising above scripted speeches and protocol.
Trump’s assertions about India, China, and the “profits” from the Ukraine war aren’t just provocative — they reflect a broader strategy. By painting India and China as complicit, he justifies economic pressure; by claiming the US profits, he reframes war as business, not humanitarian crisis.
For India, being labelled a “funder of war” by the world’s superpower is a diplomatic headache. India’s response thus far has outwardly been firm: the tariffs are “unjustified and unreasonable”, and it insists on acting to protect national interest and economic security.
With AP/PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines