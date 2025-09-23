Trump boasts of ending wars as he slams India, China at UNGA; takes on UN too

Standing before more than 150 world leaders at the 80th UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump accused China and India of being the “primary funders” of Russia’s war in Ukraine, citing their continued purchase of Russian oil. And then turned his guns on the UN itself.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump thundered from the UNGA podium. This is the 'crime' for which his administration has imposed an extra 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, bringing US levies on India to 50 per cent — among the steepest globally. Importantly, no such action has been taken against China.

Kind of ironic, considering Trump's recent admission to media persons that the US was indirectly profiting from the war in Ukraine since NATO was buying US equipment to supply to Ukraine. "Not that I want to make money off this war," he had added sanctimoniously on that occasion.

From accusing two of the world’s largest nations, Trump turned his attention to the United Nations itself. “I've always said the UN has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it's not even coming close to living up to that potential,” he said. “For the most part, at least for now, all they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter. It's empty words and empty words don't solve wars.”