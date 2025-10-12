Trump dons peacemaker cloak, flies off to Middle East to cement fragile truce

President Donald Trump embarked on a historic diplomatic mission to Israel and Egypt on 12 October as the United States aims to cement a fragile ceasefire and hostage agreement recently brokered between Israel and Hamas.

The visit seeks to capitalise on this delicate moment and encourage Middle Eastern allies to pursue a lasting peace in an otherwise volatile region.

The ceasefire agreement, still in its early stages of implementation, seeks to bring an end to the conflict that erupted after Hamas-led militants launched a devastating surprise attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. Trump believes this narrow window presents an opportunity to redefine relations in the Middle East and to mend ties long strained between Israel and Arab nations.

Trump contends that his administration’s support for Israel’s campaign against Iranian-aligned groups, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, has helped set the stage. The White House asserts that momentum is also accelerating, citing a renewed commitment from Arab and Muslim countries to resolving the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian dispute, alongside some nations bolstering ties with the United States.

“I think you are going to have tremendous success and Gaza is going to be rebuilt,” Trump said on Friday. “And you have some very wealthy countries, as you know, over there. It would take a small fraction of their wealth to do that. And I think they want to do it.”

A tenuous point in the agreement

The first phase involves releasing the last 48 hostages held by Hamas, around 20 of whom are believed to be alive; freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel; delivering a surge of humanitarian aid to Gaza; and a partial Israeli military withdrawal from the main cities of Gaza.