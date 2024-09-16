Trump safe after second ‘attempted assassination’, FBI investigates

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday, 15 September faced a second assassination attempt, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said after gunshots were heard outside a golf course in Florida where he was playing.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications director said in a statement soon after that.

In a message to his supporters, Trump said he is safe. “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I am safe and well! Nothing will slow me down. I will never surrender!” said the former president.

The man who authorities say pointed a rifle with a scope into Trump's golf club and was arrested is Ryan Wesley Routh, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

The White House said both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed about the incident.

"The president and vice president have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the White House said.