Trump says Iran could face harsher strikes if proxies 'cause trouble' as talks with Tehran begin

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran that it could face fresh military action if Tehran failed to restrain its regional proxies, as American and Iranian officials opened a new round of peace talks in Switzerland.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump referred to last week's US strikes on Iran and threatened stronger action if Iran-backed groups, particularly Hezbollah in Lebanon, continued activities viewed as destabilising by Washington.

“Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!” Trump wrote.

The warning came as delegations from the United States and Iran gathered at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland for talks aimed at building on an initial agreement reached last week to end hostilities between the two countries.

US Vice President JD Vance described the meeting as a significant opportunity to reshape relations between Washington and Tehran.

“This is a historic meeting,” Vance said, adding that the talks could potentially transform relations in the Middle East.