Trump signals imminent Hormuz reopening as Iran-Oman talks advance

US President Donald Trump said a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be announced as early as Wednesday, signalling progress in negotiations involving Iran and Oman aimed at restoring shipping through one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

Speaking to reporters in California on Tuesday evening, Trump said an agreement could be reached "tomorrow or the next day" after being asked about reports that an announcement was imminent.

"It could happen. Tomorrow or the next day. A lot of progress has been made," Trump said.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas trade previously passed, has remained largely closed since the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran escalated earlier this year. The disruption has driven up global fuel prices and increased pressure on supply chains.

Oil prices briefly eased following Trump's remarks before edging higher again. Brent crude was trading at around $80 a barrel on Wednesday, well below the peaks seen earlier during the conflict.

According to two regional officials familiar with the negotiations, the emerging proposal would allow ships entering the Persian Gulf to use an Iranian-controlled route and depart through a route managed by Oman. The arrangement would include service fees for maritime security and environmental protection.

The officials cautioned that negotiations remain ongoing and the final agreement could differ from the current proposal. They also said any deal could be linked to easing the US blockade on Iranian ports.

The Trump administration has previously opposed any arrangement that would effectively place the strategic waterway under Iranian control.

"I'm not going to let them charge. Anybody's going to charge, we'll charge," Trump said earlier this week, referring to reports that Iran could levy transit fees.