Trump signs $1.2tn funding bill to end partial US government shutdown

US President Donald Trump has signed a roughly $1.2 trillion government funding package, bringing an end to the partial federal shutdown that began over the weekend and averting further immediate disruption to government services.

The president signed the bill shortly after it narrowly cleared the House of Representatives by 217 votes to 214 on Tuesday. “This bill is a great victory for the American people,” Trump said.

The legislation completes congressional approval of 11 annual appropriations bills, funding most federal departments and agencies through to 30 September. Its passage formally ends the shutdown that started on Saturday after lawmakers failed to agree on a broader spending framework.

While the deal resolves one funding standoff, it opens the door to another. The package only extends funding for the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks, until 13 February, setting the stage for a tense and politically charged debate over immigration enforcement.

Democrats have insisted on tighter controls on the department’s operations, particularly US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal officers in Minneapolis. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries warned that his party would not back any further short-term funding without significant reforms.

“We need dramatic change to ensure that ICE and other homeland security agencies conduct themselves like every other law enforcement organisation in the country,” Jeffries said, raising the prospect of another shutdown focused solely on the department.