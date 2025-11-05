US government shutdown hits record length as Trump, Democrats remain deadlocked

The United States government shutdown has entered its 36th day, officially becoming the longest in the country’s history. The impasse has disrupted daily life for millions of Americans, with flight delays, suspended federal programmes, and thousands of government employees going unpaid.

President Donald Trump has refused to reopen the government until Democrats agree to his conditions regarding health insurance subsidies, while Democrats remain sceptical that the president will uphold any deal. The standoff comes as federal aid programmes, including food assistance under SNAP, face cutbacks despite court orders directing the administration to maintain support.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Republican senators on Wednesday morning, but no discussions have been planned with Democratic leaders. “We’re in a shutdown because our colleagues are unwilling to come to the table to talk about one simple thing: health care premiums,” said Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar. “Stop this mess, come to the table, negotiate it.”

With the president remaining largely on the sidelines, a bipartisan group of centrist senators is attempting to negotiate an end to the stalemate. Optimism had grown that talks might resume after Democrats swept key governorships in Virginia and New Jersey and won the New York City mayoral race, results widely viewed as a referendum on Trump’s leadership in his second term.

The current shutdown surpasses Trump’s previous record from his first term, when a 35-day closure in 2019 stemmed from his failed attempt to secure funding for a border wall with Mexico. Unlike then, Trump has avoided direct negotiations with congressional leaders this time.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also refused to engage with Democrats after pushing through a Republican-only funding bill in September. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of federal workers have either been furloughed or are working without pay.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that further delays in paying air traffic controllers could lead to “chaos in the skies.” Labour unions have urged lawmakers to prioritise reopening the government.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune described the crisis as “the most severe shutdown on record,” adding, “Shutdowns are stupid, nobody wins.”