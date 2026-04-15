Trump trade threat fuels calls to cancel Charles' US visit as Starmer stays firm on Iran

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday, 15 April pushed back after US President Donald Trump criticised the UK’s refusal to join American strikes on Iran and warned that a trade deal agreed last year could be reviewed.

In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, Trump said it was “sad” that the so-called special relationship had come under strain despite him agreeing to what he described as a “good” trade deal “which can always be changed”.

The latest remarks triggered political reactions in Westminster, with Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey questioning whether King Charles III’s planned state visit to the US should proceed in the current circumstances.

Davey and other opposition voices have argued that the visit risks signalling approval of Trump’s rhetoric and foreign policy stance, with some calling for it to be cancelled altogether amid tensions over the Iran conflict.

“My position on the Iran war has been clear from the start. We’re not going to get dragged into this war. It is not our war,” Starmer told the House of Commons.

“A lot of pressure has been applied to me to take a different course, and that pressure included what happened last night. I am not going to change my mind. It is not in our national interest to join this war, and we will not do so,” he said.