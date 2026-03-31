Trump ‘willing to end’ Iran military op without opening Hormuz: Report

Donald Trump has told aides he is willing to end the ongoing US military operation against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, which cited administration officials.

The report said Trump indicated that reopening the key maritime chokepoint—through which a significant share of global oil supplies pass—could be deferred as a “complex operation” for a later stage.

According to the report, the US President assessed that a mission to reopen the Strait could extend the conflict beyond his preferred timeline of four to six weeks.

Shift towards limited objectives

The report said Trump has decided that the US should focus on achieving core military objectives, including weakening Iran’s naval capabilities and missile stockpiles, before scaling down hostilities.

It added that Washington may seek to pressure Tehran through diplomatic means to restore shipping operations, and, if that fails, could ask allies in Europe and the Gulf region to take the lead in reopening the Strait.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and is a critical global energy route. A substantial portion of global oil trade, including a large share of India’s imports, passes through it.

Earlier warnings and escalation

The development comes days after Trump warned Iran that the US could target its power infrastructure if shipping through the Strait was not restored.