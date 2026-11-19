Trump, Xi and Putin hold their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen, but announce few concrete agreements.

Nuclear arms control, Iran, Ukraine and the ICC feature in discussions.

Trump's claims of personal ties contrast with the deeper strategic partnership between Xi and Putin.

US President Donald Trump had hoped that bringing together the leaders of China and Russia would be a diplomatic triumph, demonstrating his ability to negotiate with two of Washington's most formidable rivals. Instead, an unprecedented trilateral summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin ended on Thursday with little more than broad declarations and a carefully choreographed display of bonhomie.

Ahead of the meeting at a villa in the Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen, Trump had gone out of his way to describe both leaders as friends. The agenda was ambitious: the wars in Ukraine and Iran, nuclear arms control and ways to reduce the threat posed by the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

But after roughly 70 minutes of closed-door discussions, the three leaders offered a far narrower set of areas for cooperation, expressing interest in reforming the United Nations, expanding fossil-fuel production and limiting the reach of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

What had been billed as a historic diplomatic gathering ended up looking more like an elaborate photo opportunity. Trump left the villa and boarded Air Force One without addressing reporters about the discussions.

The modest outcome contrasted sharply with the grand rhetoric that had preceded the summit.

"We are really making history," Trump declared at the outset. "The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used."

Xi had said the meeting would focus on "promoting world peace", while Putin stressed that the three countries shared responsibility for maintaining international peace.

After the meeting, Xi described the discussions as positive, constructive and fruitful. Putin called them open and candid, and characterised the trilateral format as "useful and substantive".