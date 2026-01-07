Trump’s push to ramp up Venezuelan oil output would be ‘terrible for climate’, experts warn

Climate and energy experts have warned that President Donald Trump’s push to dramatically expand oil production in Venezuela after the removal of President Nicolás Maduro would have severe consequences for the global climate, even as the White House promotes the move as part of a broader strategy to boost fossil fuel output.

Trump, who has repeatedly championed the slogan “drill, baby, drill”, has signalled that US oil companies should move into Venezuela — home to the world’s largest proven oil reserves — to revive production and extract profits, following the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

“The oil companies are going to go in, they are going to spend money, we are going to take back the oil,” Trump said after Maduro’s removal from Caracas. “A lot of money is coming out of the ground, we are going to be reimbursed for everything we spend.”

Venezuela’s reserves are estimated at around 300 billion barrels, according to the Energy Institute, making it the single largest holder of oil globally.

Climate costs of higher output

Energy analysts warn that any major expansion of Venezuelan oil production would sharply increase carbon emissions at a time when the world is already close to breaching agreed limits on global warming.

Even a modest increase in production from about 1 million barrels a day to 1.5 million barrels a day would generate roughly 550 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually when burned — more than the yearly emissions of countries such as the United Kingdom and Brazil, according to Paasha Mahdavi, associate professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“If there are millions of barrels a day of new oil, that will add quite a lot of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere and the people of Earth can’t afford that,” said John Sterman, a climate and economics expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.