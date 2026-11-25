Two Indians among 11 injured in Houthi attack on Riyadh tower
India’s embassy assures support to the injured and their families, as Yemen’s army says Houthi forces advance to within 60 km of Aden
Saudi authorities said a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District injured 11 people, including two Indians and three Nepalis
Yemen’s army said government-aligned forces had fortified positions north and west of Aden as Houthi fighters moved closer to the city
Yemen’s Interior Ministry blamed the Houthis for shelling that killed three civilians, including a child, in Taiz province
Two Indian nationals were among 11 people injured on Tuesday when Yemen’s Houthi militia attacked a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, Saudi authorities said.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence said the injured also included three Nepali nationals, four Egyptians and two Saudi citizens. It described the strike as a “terrorist attack” and said emergency teams responded immediately to protect people and property.
India’s embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed the injuries to the two Indian nationals in a post on X. It said it was gathering further details and would extend all possible assistance to the injured and their families. The embassy also urged Indian nationals living in the kingdom to follow local rules and regulations.
Maj Gen Turki Al Malki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, had earlier reported that a tower in the financial district had been targeted and that authorities were responding at the scene. The Houthis have previously claimed responsibility for attacks on Riyadh.
Yemeni forces fortify Aden defences
In Yemen, an army spokesman said Iran-backed Houthi fighters had advanced to within about 60 km of Aden, the seat of the country’s internationally recognised government.
Col Majed al-Nuzaily said government-aligned forces had moved to fortified positions north and west of Aden after withdrawing from areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The withdrawal allowed the Houthis to consolidate their hold on territory around the shipping route.
Yemeni foreign ministry official Marwan al-Noman called on the US and other Western countries to help Yemen’s coastguard intercept weapons shipments bound for the Houthis and to train forces fighting the group.
Separately, Yemen’s Interior Ministry said shelling in the south-western province of Taiz killed three civilians, including a child, and wounded two other children. The ministry, citing local police, blamed the Houthis. Both sides have accused each other of targeting civilians in recent fighting.
Other regional developments
Iran said it would hold talks with the US on ending their conflict only if several conditions were met. It also said three oil tankers struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire despite US air protection. In Gaza, local officials said at least nine Palestinians were killed in several Israeli strikes.
With PTI inputs