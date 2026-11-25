Maj Gen Turki Al Malki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, had earlier reported that a tower in the financial district had been targeted and that authorities were responding at the scene. The Houthis have previously claimed responsibility for attacks on Riyadh.

Yemeni forces fortify Aden defences

In Yemen, an army spokesman said Iran-backed Houthi fighters had advanced to within about 60 km of Aden, the seat of the country’s internationally recognised government.

Col Majed al-Nuzaily said government-aligned forces had moved to fortified positions north and west of Aden after withdrawing from areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The withdrawal allowed the Houthis to consolidate their hold on territory around the shipping route.

Yemeni foreign ministry official Marwan al-Noman called on the US and other Western countries to help Yemen’s coastguard intercept weapons shipments bound for the Houthis and to train forces fighting the group.

Separately, Yemen’s Interior Ministry said shelling in the south-western province of Taiz killed three civilians, including a child, and wounded two other children. The ministry, citing local police, blamed the Houthis. Both sides have accused each other of targeting civilians in recent fighting.

Other regional developments

Iran said it would hold talks with the US on ending their conflict only if several conditions were met. It also said three oil tankers struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire despite US air protection. In Gaza, local officials said at least nine Palestinians were killed in several Israeli strikes.

With PTI inputs