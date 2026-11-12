Two killed, 17 injured as Brooklyn building collapses beside construction site

At least two people died and 17 were injured, including seven children, after a three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn

Around 250 firefighters and emergency responders searched the rubble, with four injured people in a critical condition

Excavation was under way at an adjoining construction site, but the cause of the collapse remained unknown

At least two people were killed and 17 injured when a three-storey apartment building collapsed into an adjoining construction excavation in Brooklyn on Wednesday, leaving emergency crews searching unstable wreckage for possible survivors.

Seven children were among those injured, New York City fire commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said. Four people were in a critical condition.

The building fell shortly after 4 pm near the junction of Bedford and Flatbush avenues in the Flatbush neighbourhood. The collapse also tore away a wall of a neighbouring three-storey property, exposing a staircase, bedroom and cupboards.

Around 250 firefighters and emergency responders worked across the debris into Wednesday night. Officials said they did not know how many people might remain trapped and warned that the search could continue for days.

Footage from the scene showed rescuers lifting people from the rubble, placing them on stretchers and using ladders to carry them out of the excavation.

Bonsignore described the rescue operation as extremely dangerous. Unstable debris and concealed gaps beneath the wreckage complicated efforts to reach anyone still inside.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the Department of Buildings and law enforcement agencies would investigate the cause.