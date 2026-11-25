Two Libyan naval officers die after Ukrainian drone attack on Russian warship
Attack at Benghazi Naval Base has brought the Russia-Ukraine conflict into a new theatre, exposing the rival powers' competing alliances in Libya
Two Libyan naval officers have died from injuries sustained in a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian warship moored in eastern Libya, authorities said on Wednesday.
The two men were pronounced dead on Tuesday evening after being wounded in Sunday's attack at the Benghazi Naval Base, the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said in a statement.
The LNA's General Command vowed to retaliate "at the appropriate time and place, and by the appropriate means".
Commanded by Gen Khalifa Hifter, the LNA is the most powerful armed group in Libya, a country fractured by years of civil war and political instability. It controls the eastern and southern parts of the country and maintains close ties with Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had deployed seven drones in the operation that struck the Russian Navy corvette on Sunday. Libyan authorities said the vessel had docked at the base to refuel and resupply.
An initial investigation found that several Ukrainian sea drones had been launched against the ship from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to two officials briefed on the investigation.
At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two struck the corvette, a smaller warship designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other vessels, the officials said. One of them said at least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian nationals, were wounded.
The officials, who are affiliated with the LNA, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to reporters.
The strike has brought the Russia-Ukraine war to a new battleground thousands of miles from Europe, highlighting how Moscow and Kyiv are using Libya as a theatre for their wider confrontation.
Oil-rich Libya has a strategically important Mediterranean coastline and shares borders with six countries. Its political landscape has remained fractured for more than a decade, with two rival administrations backed by different foreign powers.
The internationally recognised government in Tripoli has cultivated ties with Ukraine and its Western allies, partly to strengthen its position and deter the flow of migrants seeking to reach Europe. It is backed by an array of loosely allied armed groups and militias.
In eastern Libya, Prime Minister Ossama Hammad heads a rival administration whose powerful ally, Hifter, maintains close relations with Russia.