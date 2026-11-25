Two Libyan naval officers have died from injuries sustained in a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian warship moored in eastern Libya, authorities said on Wednesday.

The two men were pronounced dead on Tuesday evening after being wounded in Sunday's attack at the Benghazi Naval Base, the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said in a statement.

The LNA's General Command vowed to retaliate "at the appropriate time and place, and by the appropriate means".

Commanded by Gen Khalifa Hifter, the LNA is the most powerful armed group in Libya, a country fractured by years of civil war and political instability. It controls the eastern and southern parts of the country and maintains close ties with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had deployed seven drones in the operation that struck the Russian Navy corvette on Sunday. Libyan authorities said the vessel had docked at the base to refuel and resupply.

An initial investigation found that several Ukrainian sea drones had been launched against the ship from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to two officials briefed on the investigation.

At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two struck the corvette, a smaller warship designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other vessels, the officials said. One of them said at least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian nationals, were wounded.