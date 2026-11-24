Two men arrested after reported break-in at Prince William's Sandringham home
The suspects were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing after police responded to reports of suspicious activity at the royal estate in eastern England
Two men were arrested on the Royal Family's Sandringham estate after a reported break-in at Anmer Hall, the country home of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, police said on Tuesday.
Norfolk Police said officers were called on Monday evening following reports of "suspicious activity" at an address on the rural estate in eastern England. Following a search involving police dogs, drones and a helicopter, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.
The suspects were in custody on Tuesday and had not been charged.
Police said the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
The Sun newspaper reported that masked men had entered Anmer Hall on Monday night, when William, Catherine and their family were away.
William was in London on Tuesday, where he met Prime Minister Andy Burnham for talks at 10 Downing Street.
Kensington Palace, which represents William and Catherine, declined to comment on security matters.
Anmer Hall, a secluded red-brick Georgian mansion with 10 bedrooms, was given to the couple as a wedding present by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Located about 171 kilometres north of London, it is used by the family as a country residence on weekends.
The couple and their three children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which they have described as their "forever home".
Royal properties have been targeted by intruders several times over the years.
In October 2024, burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate and stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were not at the castle at the time, but William and Catherine were reportedly at their nearby residence.
Three years earlier, a man armed with a crossbow was detained on the castle grounds. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting that he had been encouraged by a chatbot to kill Queen Elizabeth II.
In 1982, intruder Michael Fagan managed to enter the Queen's private chambers while she was in bed. She reportedly spent 10 minutes speaking to him before raising the alarm after he asked for a cigarette.
Fagan was sent to a psychiatric hospital before being released. He was later jailed for unrelated criminal offences.