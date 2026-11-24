Two men were arrested on the Royal Family's Sandringham estate after a reported break-in at Anmer Hall, the country home of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, police said on Tuesday.

Norfolk Police said officers were called on Monday evening following reports of "suspicious activity" at an address on the rural estate in eastern England. Following a search involving police dogs, drones and a helicopter, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.

The suspects were in custody on Tuesday and had not been charged.

Police said the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The Sun newspaper reported that masked men had entered Anmer Hall on Monday night, when William, Catherine and their family were away.

William was in London on Tuesday, where he met Prime Minister Andy Burnham for talks at 10 Downing Street.

Kensington Palace, which represents William and Catherine, declined to comment on security matters.

Anmer Hall, a secluded red-brick Georgian mansion with 10 bedrooms, was given to the couple as a wedding present by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Located about 171 kilometres north of London, it is used by the family as a country residence on weekends.

The couple and their three children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which they have described as their "forever home".