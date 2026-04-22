Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz amid fragile ceasefire
Incidents complicate US-Iran talks push; oil prices rise as tensions escalate
Two ships came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on 22 April, according to the British military, in a development that could complicate diplomatic efforts to resume talks between the United States and Iran.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said a container ship was attacked in the morning, with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accused of firing on the vessel. The ship was damaged but no injuries were reported.
In a separate incident, another cargo vessel reported being fired upon and was forced to halt in the water. There was no immediate confirmation of damage, though suspicion over the attack fell on Iran.
Conflicting claims over attack
UKMTO said the Revolutionary Guard did not issue a warning before opening fire, while Iranian media outlets reported that action was taken only after the vessel ignored warnings from Iranian forces.
Iranian agencies described the move as enforcement of control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.
The incidents follow recent US actions against Iran-linked vessels, including the seizure of a cargo ship and boarding of an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean.
Ceasefire extension and diplomatic push
The attacks come despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump extending a ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to facilitate negotiations.
Pakistan has been mediating efforts to bring both sides back to the table, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressing optimism about a possible second round of talks.
However, Iran has not formally acknowledged the ceasefire extension and has criticised the continuing US blockade of its ports, which remains a key sticking point in negotiations.
The Strait of Hormuz handles around 20 per cent of global oil and natural gas shipments during normal conditions, making any disruption a major concern for global markets.
Since the conflict began, shipping traffic through the strait has been restricted, contributing to a sharp rise in oil prices. Brent crude was trading near $98 per barrel on 22 April, up significantly since the onset of hostilities.
Rising tensions and military posture
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned it would deliver “crushing blows” to adversaries’ assets in the region, signalling a potential escalation.
Analysts said the attacks highlight the fragile nature of the ceasefire and the challenges facing ongoing diplomatic efforts.
The conflict between the US and Iran escalated following strikes earlier this year, with multiple countries affected by the fallout.
Casualties have been reported across the region, including in Iran, Lebanon, Israel and Gulf states, underscoring the broader impact of the conflict.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed hope that the ceasefire extension could create space for diplomacy, though the latest incidents underline the volatility of the situation.
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