Two ships attacked in Strait of Hormuz amid fragile ceasefire

Two ships came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz on 22 April, according to the British military, in a development that could complicate diplomatic efforts to resume talks between the United States and Iran.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said a container ship was attacked in the morning, with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accused of firing on the vessel. The ship was damaged but no injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, another cargo vessel reported being fired upon and was forced to halt in the water. There was no immediate confirmation of damage, though suspicion over the attack fell on Iran.

Conflicting claims over attack

UKMTO said the Revolutionary Guard did not issue a warning before opening fire, while Iranian media outlets reported that action was taken only after the vessel ignored warnings from Iranian forces.

Iranian agencies described the move as enforcement of control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

The incidents follow recent US actions against Iran-linked vessels, including the seizure of a cargo ship and boarding of an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean.

Ceasefire extension and diplomatic push

The attacks come despite an announcement by US President Donald Trump extending a ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to facilitate negotiations.