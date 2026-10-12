Two Americans share Nobel Economics prize for reshaping crisis response models

American economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford won the 2026 Nobel memorial prize in economic sciences on Monday for research that has helped governments and central banks respond to economic shocks, including energy crises and inflation.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the award in Stockholm, saying their work had provided the theoretical foundation for economic models used by policymakers worldwide.

“The laureates' research has made it possible to manage major macroeconomic crises far more effectively than before,” the Nobel committee said, highlighting its relevance during the Covid-19 pandemic and recent energy crises.

Hall is affiliated with Stanford University in California, while Woodford is associated with Columbia University in New York. Speaking to the Nobel committee by phone, Woodford described the award as “a tremendous honour” and said it came as a surprise.

Research challenged established economic assumptions

For decades, governments responding to economic shocks drew on the ideas of British economist John Maynard Keynes, using measures such as tax cuts and increased public spending to stimulate consumption, investment and growth.

However, the stagflation of the 1970s — when high inflation coincided with high unemployment — exposed the limitations of some established assumptions about the relationship between inflation and employment.

Hall and Woodford developed separate contributions that refined economic models by examining how households and businesses make spending, investment and pricing decisions.

The Nobel committee said their work represented a shift towards understanding economic outcomes through decisions made by individual households and businesses, rather than relying solely on broad macroeconomic trends. This approach has helped shape the theory of economic stabilisation policy.

Hall examined how consumers make spending decisions

Hall studied how household spending depends on expectations about future income. Consumers who expect their incomes to rise may spend more, while those who anticipate difficult times may cut expenditure. New economic information can also change these expectations.