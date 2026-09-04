Two workers rescued from Nepal hydropower tunnel 10 days after floods

Two workers have been rescued alive from a tunnel at Nepal’s Trishuli 3A hydropower project, 10 days after devastating flash floods struck the country.

The survivors were identified as mechanical supervisor Kabir Maharjan, 45, and foreman Sanjay Sah, 30, according to the Public Relations Directorate of the Nepal Army.

An army-led joint security command carried out the rescue operation using specialised equipment.

The operation gained momentum after rescue personnel heard voices coming from inside the tunnel and established communication with those believed to be trapped, the Kathmandu Post reported.