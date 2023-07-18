Typhoon Talim makes second landfall in China

Talim, the fourth typhoon of this year, made a second landfall in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday, after it first landed in the Guangdong province the previous night.

The typhoon made landfall at 5.45 a.m. on Tuesday in the city of Beihai in Guangxi, and reached the city of Qinzhou at 9 a.m., Xinhua news agency quoted the regional meteorological bureau as saying.

The maximum wind speeds near the centre of the typhoon reached 25 meters per second, and it is expected to move toward the northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 km per hour.