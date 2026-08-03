Uganda unveils statue of Israeli PM's brother killed in Entebbe rescue mission

Uganda has unveiled a statue of Yonatan Netanyahu, the elder brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Entebbe hostage rescue mission in which he was killed.

The statue, depicting Yonatan Netanyahu carrying a machine gun, has been installed outside the old terminal at Entebbe International Airport, where the Israeli commando operation took place in July 1976.

Uganda's army chief, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said the monument honoured Netanyahu's courage and selfless service, describing the Entebbe operation as "one of the most significant episodes in modern history".

He said the memorial also reflected the transformation of Uganda-Israel relations into a partnership based on "mutual trust, respect and co-operation".

Yonatan Netanyahu was the only Israeli soldier killed during the operation, in which Israeli commandos rescued more than 100 hostages after an Air France flight travelling from Tel Aviv to Paris was hijacked by two Palestinian and two German militants.

The aircraft, which had stopped in Athens, was diverted first to Libya for refuelling and then to Entebbe, where Uganda's then-president Idi Amin welcomed the hijackers.