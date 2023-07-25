UK govt announces second ballot for Young Professional Scheme for Indians

The UK government has announced the opening of the second ballot of the Young Professional Scheme for Indian citizens between 18 to 30 years of age.

The ballot, which opened on Monday, will close at 1.30 p.m. on Thursday, the British High Commission announced in a tweet.

The scheme, formally launched this year, allows Indian citizens with a graduate or postgraduate qualification to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

It allows the candidate to enter the UK at any time while their visa is valid, and leave and come back at any time during their stay.