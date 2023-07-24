Afua Hirsch: Why anti-racism work is under threat in the UK

Afua Hirsch first worked as a lawyer before turning to journalism. Among other assignments, she was a correspondent for the English daily The Guardian based in the Ghanaian capital, Accra. Hirsch, whose mother is Ghanaian and father is British, has written extensively on the history of migrant Britons and published a book entitled "Brit(ish): On Race, Identity and Belonging" in 2018. Deutsche Welle interviewed her in June during the Global Media Forum in Bonn.

When it comes to People of Color in the UK, what is the status today?

I think that in some ways we've made progress. I think that the conversation is more visible and more people are beginning to self-educate about how they work. But in some ways we've also gone backwards because on the right, we have an unprecedented political hostility towards racial equity. And we're actually seeing the demonization of writers, thinkers and activists who do anti-racism work.