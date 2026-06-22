UK PM Keir Starmer to step down amid Labour backlash and falling popularity

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced that he would step down as leader of the ruling Labour Party after mounting pressure from within his own ranks and growing concerns over the government's declining popularity. The resignation from Labour Party leadership automates his exit as UK PM but he would continue as caretaker prime minister until Labour elects a new leader, a process expected to begin in July and conclude by September.

“Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party,” Starmer said in an emotional address.

Near the end of his statement, Starmer's voice appeared to crack with emotion as he reflected on the challenges facing the party.

“The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election,” he said. “I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.”

The announcement comes less than two years after Starmer led Labour to a landslide victory in the July 2024 general election, ending the party's long spell in opposition and returning it to power.

However, his premiership was increasingly marked by policy reversals, internal party tensions and declining public support.

Pressure on Starmer intensified in recent months as Labour suffered a series of electoral setbacks, prompting questions within the party about his ability to lead it into the next general election.