UK police continue search of Andrew's former home in misconduct case

UK police investigating allegations of misconduct in public office against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, continued their searches on Friday at his former residence, Royal Lodge, located on the Windsor Castle estate.

Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, was arrested in a dramatic early-morning operation and questioned for 11 hours by Thames Valley Police before being released “under investigation”. He subsequently returned to his current residence at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

While officers have now completed their search of Wood Farm, the police confirmed that enquiries at Royal Lodge in Berkshire remain ongoing.

The arrest of the eighth in line to the British throne — an unprecedented development in modern times — prompted King Charles to respond with a brief statement emphasising that the “law must take its course”. The monarch continued with his scheduled public engagements.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," the 77-year-old monarch said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

Andrew’s detention follows weeks of renewed controversy after files linked to the late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released by the US Department of Justice, intensifying scrutiny around past associations.

Police are understood to be examining whether there were breaches connected to Andrew’s tenure as the UK’s Trade Envoy between 2001 and 2011. Investigators are focusing on whether privileged government information may have been shared inappropriately during that period.