UK's former Prince Andrew arrested over alleged misconduct linked to Epstein
UK police launch formal probe; debate over accountability reverberates beyond Britain
UK police on Thursday, 19 February, arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid renewed allegations concerning his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The development has sparked wider commentary about political accountability, with critics drawing a sharp contrast between the British response — where a senior royal has been detained and formally investigated — and the Indian political establishment’s handling of questions around the so-called Epstein files.
In India, Opposition figures have repeatedly accused senior leaders, including Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, of maintaining silence or deflecting parliamentary demands for transparency on any potential Indian links that may emerge from the US disclosures. The comparison has fuelled debate over whether public office holders face similar scrutiny across democracies.
Thames Valley Police confirmed that officers are conducting searches at properties linked to the former prince in Berkshire and Norfolk. He remains in custody. While the force declined to name the individual arrested, British media widely reported that the arrest concerns Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday itself.
“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” assistant chief constable Oliver Wright said in a statement.
“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”
Under UK law, police must have reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence has occurred and that arrest is necessary.
Asked about the allegations — including questions over Andrew’s conduct during his tenure as a UK trade envoy more than a decade ago — Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated a fundamental constitutional principle. “Anybody who has any information should testify. So, whether it’s Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward,” Starmer told the BBC.
He added that individuals with knowledge relating to violence against women and girls have a duty to speak up, stressing that equality before the law applies universally. “One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law… it has to apply in this case, in the same way as it would apply in any other case,” he said.
The arrest follows weeks of renewed scrutiny after documents linked to Epstein were released by the US Congress, reviving global attention on his network of associates.
Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace issued an unusually direct statement saying it “stands ready” to assist any police investigation. “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct,” the Palace said.
“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.”
Public discomfort has also surfaced during royal engagements. Meanwhile, Kensington Palace, speaking on behalf of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, said the couple were “deeply concerned by the continuing revelations” and that their thoughts remained with victims.
Andrew was stripped last year of his remaining royal titles — including Prince and Duke of York — as part of efforts to distance the monarchy from the controversy. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.
Following confirmation of the arrest, Thames Valley Police cautioned media outlets against prejudicial reporting. “We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court,” the force said.
With a formal criminal investigation under way, the episode represents one of the gravest legal challenges faced by a senior member of the British royal family in recent decades — and has intensified global conversations about transparency, accountability and the treatment of those in positions of power.
With AP/PTI inputs
