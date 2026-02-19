UK police on Thursday, 19 February, arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid renewed allegations concerning his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The development has sparked wider commentary about political accountability, with critics drawing a sharp contrast between the British response — where a senior royal has been detained and formally investigated — and the Indian political establishment’s handling of questions around the so-called Epstein files.

In India, Opposition figures have repeatedly accused senior leaders, including Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, of maintaining silence or deflecting parliamentary demands for transparency on any potential Indian links that may emerge from the US disclosures. The comparison has fuelled debate over whether public office holders face similar scrutiny across democracies.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that officers are conducting searches at properties linked to the former prince in Berkshire and Norfolk. He remains in custody. While the force declined to name the individual arrested, British media widely reported that the arrest concerns Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday itself.

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” assistant chief constable Oliver Wright said in a statement.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”