UK to declare Wagner mercenary group as terrorist organisation

The UK Home Office has decided to declare the Russian Wagner mercenary group as a terrorist organistation which will make it a criminal offence to be a member or support the outfit.

A draft order to be laid in Parliament will allow Wagner's assets to be categorised as terrorist property and seized, reports the BBC.

The order will make it a criminal offence to support the group, including by arranging a meetings aimed at furthering the organisation's activities; expressing support for its aims; and displaying its flag or logo.

Committing a proscription offence could lead to 14 years in prison or a fine of up to 5,00 pounds.

The UK's Terrorism Act 2000 gives the Home Secretary the power to proscribe an organisation if they believe it is concerned in terrorism.