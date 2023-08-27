Prigozhin: Russia confirms Wagner chief's death with DNA

Russian investigators on Sunday, 27 August, confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin was among those who died in a plane crash in Russia earlier this week.

The investigators say DNA analysis has confirmed the identity of all 10 people who died on Wednesday, 23 August, when their plane crashed in the Tver region north of Moscow.

Prigozhin was the leader of the Wagner private military group, which staged a mutiny against the Kremlin in late June. In the aftermath, the Wagner leader was allowed to leave for Belarus after calling off the uprising in a deal mediated by Minsk.