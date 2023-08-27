Wagner's post-Prigozhin fate in Belarus unclear

Two days after the plane crash that presumably killed Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, the two men who headed Russia's Wagner Group mercenary outfit, the incident remains shrouded in uncertainty. While the incident remains under investigation and the deaths have not been confirmed, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, rejected suggestions that the men had been killed on Kremlin orders.

Russian ally Belarus now faces the question of what to do with the Wagner fighters who were exiled there after their mutiny against Russian military leaders in June. Some 4,000 to 5,000 notoriously violent Wagner soldiers are supposed to be deployed to the country as "trainers."

Alexander Friedman, a scholar of Eastern European history at Düsseldorf University, told DW that Prigozhin's private Wagner has come to an end. "Wagner fighters, however, still remain in Africa or in Belarus," he said, "perhaps under the same name, but they will be subordinate to the Russian Defense Ministry."