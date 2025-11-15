Ukraine strikes major oil terminal in Novorossiysk as Russia pounds Kyiv

Ukraine carried out a significant strike on a major oil terminal in the Russian port city of Novorossiysk overnight, sparking a large fire and damaging crucial infrastructure at one of Russia’s most important Black Sea energy hubs, CNN reported. The attack marks another escalation in Kyiv’s campaign to degrade Moscow’s fuel supply lines and economic assets deep inside Russian territory.

Novorossiysk, a vital transit point for both domestic fuel distribution and international oil exports, has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drones and missiles in recent months. The latest strike triggered an immediate emergency response as firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze. Russian authorities acknowledged the incident but offered limited details, and the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

Military analysts say the port is a high-value target because of its role in supporting Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and its broader war logistics network. Hitting such facilities, they note, is part of Ukraine’s strategy to stretch Russian defences and weaken Moscow’s ability to sustain operations across multiple fronts.