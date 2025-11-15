Ukraine strikes major oil terminal in Novorossiysk as Russia pounds Kyiv
Fire breaks out at key Black Sea infrastructure hub; Kyiv endures another night of deadly missile attacks
Ukraine carried out a significant strike on a major oil terminal in the Russian port city of Novorossiysk overnight, sparking a large fire and damaging crucial infrastructure at one of Russia’s most important Black Sea energy hubs, CNN reported. The attack marks another escalation in Kyiv’s campaign to degrade Moscow’s fuel supply lines and economic assets deep inside Russian territory.
Novorossiysk, a vital transit point for both domestic fuel distribution and international oil exports, has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drones and missiles in recent months. The latest strike triggered an immediate emergency response as firefighters worked through the night to contain the blaze. Russian authorities acknowledged the incident but offered limited details, and the full extent of the damage remains unclear.
Military analysts say the port is a high-value target because of its role in supporting Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and its broader war logistics network. Hitting such facilities, they note, is part of Ukraine’s strategy to stretch Russian defences and weaken Moscow’s ability to sustain operations across multiple fronts.
The attack came almost simultaneously with another deadly night in Kyiv, where Russian forces launched a barrage of missiles and drones at the Ukrainian capital. Residents were jolted awake by explosions as air defences attempted to intercept incoming projectiles. Local officials reported civilian casualties, injuries and damage to residential buildings, underscoring once again the vulnerability of large urban centres as winter approaches.
Emergency crews in Kyiv spent the early hours evacuating residents from damaged structures and extinguishing fires triggered by falling debris. Authorities warned that Russia may intensify strikes on energy facilities in the coming weeks, a tactic Moscow has used in previous winters to pressure Ukraine by targeting heating, power and water systems.
The twin assaults highlight the increasingly aggressive long-range capabilities of both militaries as the war enters another difficult winter. For Ukraine, striking inside Russia has become a key tool to disrupt supply chains and force Moscow to divert resources. For Russia, sustained bombardment of Ukrainian cities remains central to its effort to wear down civilian resilience.
As both sides brace for the colder months, the overnight attacks offer a stark preview of what may lie ahead: a conflict pushed further into civilian spaces, economic arteries and critical infrastructure, with little sign of de-escalation.
