Ukraine updates: Russian military transport plane crashes

Zelenskyy says Russia 'playing with the lives' of Ukrainian POWs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of "playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war."

His remarks come after a Russian military plane crashed on Wednesday, 24 January in the Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, killing all 74 people aboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war headed for a swap.

"It is obvious that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, with the feelings of their relatives and with the emotions of our society," Zelenskyy said in an evening address.

Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of shooting down the aircraft.

Zelenskyy did not confirm or deny Moscow's claims but called for an international investigation into what brought down the plane.

UN Security Council to discuss Russian plane, Zelenskyy reportedly cancels trips

The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the incident involving a Russian military transport plane that crashed in Russia's Belgorod region near Ukraine.

France, the current holder of the rotating presidency of the Security Council, confirmed the appointment, a day later than Moscow had hoped.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in New York and on Wednesday asked for an immediate emergency session of the council to discuss the crash, which he called a "terrorist attack."

The RBK Ukraine news outlet reported. He has not yet commented on the incident.

