Ukraine updates: Russian missile attack targets Odesa

Moscow launched 19 missiles via land, air and sea on the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukraine said on Sunday.

Kyiv's airforce said it had destroyed nine of the weapons, "including Oniks cruise missiles, sea-launched Kalibrs and Iskander ballistic missiles".

Russia's attack left one person dead and injured nearly 20 people, including four children, said Oleg Kiper, the governor of the region.

In his statement via Telegram, the governor said that Moscow's "nighttime terrorist attack" had damaged the historic Transfiguration Cathedral, which is Odesa's largest Orthodox church building.

Ukraine had previously accused the cathedral of maintaining links to the pro-invasion Russian Orthodox Church, which used to be its parent church but the cathedral in Odesa said that it broke its ties last year.