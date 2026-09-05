UN backs new world map to show Africa’s true size, with US voting against

The UN General Assembly has endorsed a new world map designed to represent the relative sizes of continents more accurately, backing an Africa-led campaign to move away from the widely used Mercator projection.

The resolution, sponsored by Togo and supported by African Union members, was approved with 164 countries voting in favour. The United States was the only country to vote against it, while six countries abstained.

The resolution promotes the Equal Earth projection, developed by cartographers in 2018, as a more accurate way of depicting the relative surface areas of continents. It does not legally ban the Mercator projection or make the new map mandatory, but encourages governments and institutions to consider adopting more accurate representations in education and other settings.

Why the Mercator map is controversial

The Mercator projection was developed by Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator in 1569, primarily to assist sailors with navigation. Its usefulness for maritime navigation comes from preserving angles and directions, but this comes at the cost of distorting the relative sizes of land masses.

Under the projection, areas farther from the Equator appear disproportionately large, while regions closer to it appear smaller.

The effect is particularly striking in the case of Africa. Greenland can appear roughly comparable in size to the continent on a Mercator map, despite Africa being about 14 times larger. The Equal Earth projection preserves relative surface areas much more accurately.

The distortion has fuelled criticism that the conventional map gives an exaggerated visual prominence to Europe, North America and other northern regions while minimising Africa, South America and other equatorial areas.