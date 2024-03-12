UN chief calls for action as women's rights face backsliding, violence

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the critical urgency of protecting women's rights, now endangered by regressing achievements, escalating violence, and a widening digital gender divide.

Addressing the opening of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), the pivotal forum dedicated to promoting and safeguarding the rights of women and girls worldwide, the UN chief on Monday stressed the disproportionate impact of wars on women.

"In conflict zones around the globe, women and girls are suffering most from wars waged by men," he said, urging immediate ceasefires and humanitarian aid, Xinhua news agency reported.

He highlighted the dire circumstances in Gaza, where reportedly more than two-thirds of casualties and injuries during Israel's military actions involve women and girls, and pointed out alarming reports of sexual violence against Palestinian women during detentions, house raids, and checkpoints in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Guterres also voiced concern over the situation faced by women in other countries, including Afghanistan and Sudan.

The Secretary-General stressed that despite evidence that women's full participation makes peacebuilding much more effective, the number of women in decision-making roles is falling.

"The facts are clear: Women lead to peace," he said, calling for more funding and new policies to boost women's participation and investment in women peacebuilders.

The UN Chief also emphasised a growing digital gender divide, noting the dominance of men in digital technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence.

He cautioned that algorithms controlled by men might embed disparities across multiple life facets, observing that the design of systems by male leaders and technologists frequently neglects women's needs, bodies, and essential rights.

"It's time for governments, civil society and the Silicon Valleys of the world to join a massive effort to bridge the digital gender divide and ensure women have decision-making roles in digital technology at all levels," he urged.

Guterres also drew attention to the pressing need for women to hold leadership roles, particularly in financial institutions.