UNHRC vote draws fire over Egypt, Vietnam candidacies

Despite facing widespread criticism for their human rights records, Egypt and Vietnam are poised to secure seats on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in an upcoming vote scheduled for 14 October 2025, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

In a statement released this week, HRW warned that both countries are “woefully unfit” for membership on the UN’s top human rights body and that their inclusion risks undermining the Council’s credibility. The two nations are among 14 contenders seeking three-year terms on the 47-member Council, beginning in January 2026. Vietnam, already serving as a member, is seeking re-election.

“Noncompetitive UN votes permit abusive governments like Egypt and Vietnam to become Human Rights Council members, threatening to make a mockery of the Council,” said Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, urging UN member states not to “hand Council seats on a silver platter to serial rights violators”.

The upcoming election is largely symbolic, with most candidates running unopposed. Egypt is vying for one of four African seats alongside Angola, Mauritius, and South Africa.

India, Iraq, and Pakistan join Vietnam in contesting the four seats allocated to Asia. Chile and Ecuador are unopposed for the Latin America and Caribbean region, while Italy and the United Kingdom seek election from the western European group. Estonia and Slovenia are candidates from central and eastern Europe.

Under UN General Assembly Resolution 60/251, which established the Human Rights Council in 2006, member states are expected to “uphold the highest standards” in promoting and protecting human rights. However, HRW contends that the reality often diverges sharply from this mandate.