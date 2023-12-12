UN launches $46bn appeal to respond to worsening crises in 2024

The UN has issued an appeal for $46.4 billion for 2024 to help 181 million people facing catastrophic hunger, mass displacement and diseases worldwide.

At the unveiling of the Global Humanitarian Overview 2024 on Monday, 11 December, UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths commended the valiant efforts of humanitarians while stressing that the international support provided is significantly insufficient in comparison to the rapidly increasing needs, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We thank all donors for their contributions, which amount to $20 billion so far this year -- but that is just a third of what was needed," said Griffiths, who is also the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs.

"If we cannot provide more help in 2024, people will pay for it with their lives," he warned.

Describing the goals set by UN humanitarians for the upcoming year, Griffiths noted that although 300 million people globally require assistance, their response plan aims to prioritise 181 million of those most in need, spanning 72 countries.

This amount represents a notable decrease from the $57 billion allocated for 2023, indicating a sharper focus on addressing the most critical needs.

"You can imagine what hard work it has been to reduce those numbers," the UN humanitarian affairs chief said, calling for a focused and a "tough-minded" approach to what agencies are going to be able to achieve.