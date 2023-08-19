UN marks 20th anniversary of Baghdad HQ bombing

The UN has commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 2003 suicide bombing of its headquarters in Baghdad which killed 22 personnel of the world body, including the UN Special Representative in Iraq Sergio Vieira de Mello.

At a brief ceremony at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, Atul Khare, the UN Undersecretary-General for the Department of Operational Support, laid a wreath in front of a plaque for the 2003 bombing, reports Xinhua news agency.

The bombing took place on August 19, 2003, in the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, which was used by the UN as its headquarters in Iraq.