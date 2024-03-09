UN report: Iran to blame for 'violence' behind Amini death

A UN fact-finding mission looking at the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in Iran in 2022 and the subsequent protests and crackdown in the country said both that physical trauma suffered in detention contributed to Amini's death and that Iran employed "unnecessary and disproportionate use of lethal force" to quell the protests that followed.

The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died in the custody of the so-called "morality police," having been detained for not covering her hair in accordance with Iran's religious laws. Her death prompted rare, widespread protests against the authoritarian regime.

Iran has always denied being responsible for Amini's death and said she was not beaten in custody. Authorities have sometimes pointed to a medical condition Amini had developed after a childhood surgery.

But the UN report said it was convinced Amini had been struck while in custody and that this led to her death.

The panel "has established the existence of evidence of trauma to Ms. Amini's body, inflicted while in the custody of the morality police," the report says. The text stops short, however, of blaming any particular person or group for this physical trauma.

"Based on the evidence and patterns of violence by the morality police in the enforcement of the mandatory hijab on women, the mission is satisfied that Ms. Amini was subjected to physical violence that led to her death," it said.

The report also found that Iran had employed "unnecessary and disproportionate use of lethal force" in putting down nationwide demonstrations that followed Amini's death, adding that Iranian security forces had sexually assaulted detainees.