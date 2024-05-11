UN Security Council wants investigator access to Gaza mass graves

The UN Security Council has called for investigators to be allowed unimpeded access to mass graves in Gaza.

In a press statement issued on Friday UNSC members expressed their deep concern over reports of the discovery of mass graves in and around the Nasser and Al Shifa medical facilities in Gaza, where several hundred bodies, including women, children, and elderly persons, were buried, Xinhua news agency reported.

They stressed the need for accountability for violations of international law and called for investigators to be allowed unimpeded access to all locations of mass graves in Gaza to conduct immediate, independent, thorough, comprehensive, transparent, and impartial investigations to establish the circumstances behind the graves.