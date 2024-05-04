UNGA president calls for protecting journalists worldwide, cites Mahatma

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi's statement that "freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego", UN General Assembly president Dennis Francis has called for reaffirming commitments "to protecting journalists and media workers worldwide".

After posting the comment on X on World Press Freedom Day on Friday, Francis issued a joint statement with presidents Simona Mirela Miculescu of the UNESCO General Conference, Paula Narváez of the UN Economic and Social Council, and Omar Zneiber of the Human Rights Council, focusing on journalists covering the environment.

"We advocate for the strengthening of policies that promote free, independent, and pluralistic media, thereby fostering a vibrant and robust public sphere, a pillar of peaceful, just, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous societies," they said.

"We also recognise the role of journalists and media workers, including women, in raising public awareness about climate change, environmental and disaster issues," they said.

According to Francis's Spokesperson Monica Grayely, the World Press Freedom Day this year "is dedicated to the importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global environmental crisis".