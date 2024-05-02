UNGA to resume emergency session on West Asia on 10 May

The UN General Assembly will resume its 10th emergency special session (ESS) on 10 May, after Palestine's UN membership bid was blocked by the US at the Security Council in April.

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis has informed member states that he will convene a plenary meeting of the ESS on 10 May, said Monica Grayley, his spokeswoman, on Wednesday, 2 May.

In a letter dated 26 April, Francis told member states that the resumption of the ESS was requested by Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, and Uganda, in their respective capacities as chair of the Arab Group, chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Group, and chair of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Xinhua news agency reported.

On April 18, the US vetoed a Security Council draft resolution proposing Palestine's full UN membership.

Riyad Mansour, the permanent observer of Palestine to the United Nations, expressed the hope that the General Assembly would ask the Security Council to reconsider the issue at the ESS.