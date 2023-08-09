UNHCR agrees to share Syrian refugees' data with Lebanon

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has agreed to share its data on Syrian refugees in the Lebanese territories with the government in Beirut.

Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the agreement, which serves the interest of Lebanon, the UN and donor countries, comes after long, arduous negotiations between Beirut and the UNHCR, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bou Habib said the deal was aimed at preventing the donations from being exploited by people who lack eligibility.

Lance Bartholomeusz, general counsel and head of the legal affairs service at UNHCR, said the UN agency has received promises from the Lebanese government that it will not use any shared data for purposes that contradict international law.