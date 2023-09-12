United States marks 22nd anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks with solemn tributes

American citizens and leaders across the US on Monday, 11 September paid tributes and honoured the memories of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the horrific September 11 terrorist attacks as the US commemorates 22 years of the tragedy.

The victims of the 9/11 terror attacks were honoured during a solemn ceremony at the site of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, where the twin towers of the World Trade Centre once stood and which were razed to the ground when two airlines hijacked by Al-Qaeda terrorists crashed into the towers, forever altering the Manhattan skyline on 11 September 2001.

Bells chimed and a moment of silence was observed at the exact time when tragedy struck across the US 22 years ago - at 8:46 am, the exact moment when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower, the first of the four attacks that occurred that morning. At 9:03 am United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower, at 9:37 am American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon near Washington DC, at 9:59 am the South Tower collapsed, 10:03 am United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania and at 10:28 am the North Tower fell.