US revokes over 600 visas in fresh crackdown on birth tourism

The United States has revoked more than 600 visas held by foreign nationals as part of a sweeping new campaign to curb so-called “birth tourism”, the State Department said on Wednesday, signalling a tougher approach towards travellers suspected of entering the country to give birth and secure US citizenship for their children.

The crackdown is being spearheaded by a newly established Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force, which has been tasked with identifying visa holders who travel to the United States with the intention of giving birth, as well as the individuals and networks that facilitate such journeys.

According to the State Department, the task force is examining the travel and visa histories of people across the world. It is also drawing on information held by the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies to identify patterns that could point to birth tourism.

“The birth tourism task force has taken action by revoking more than 600 visas from foreign nationals across the globe to safeguard our nation from this abuse,” the department said in a fact sheet.

The campaign comes in the wake of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on 6 August. The order defines birth tourism as the practice of entering the United States on a non-immigrant visa with the purpose of giving birth on American soil. It also targets those who arrange, facilitate or profit from such travel.