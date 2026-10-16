US sanctions Hong Kong, Dubai-linked networks in fresh Iran squeeze

One of the prominent individuals designated was Sayyed Ruhollah Razavi, whom the department described as a key oil intermediary responsible for helping Iran sell crude oil and repatriate the proceeds.

Based in Dubai, Razavi allegedly facilitated the shipment of millions of barrels of oil overseas each month on behalf of the National Iranian Oil Company before the US blockade on Iranian oil exports, according to the department.

The Treasury alleged that the networks routed funds through Hong Kong to the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye, where the money was converted into gold and cash before being smuggled into Iran. It also alleged that Mahan Air flights were used to transport funds to Iran and groups Washington identifies as terrorist proxies.

Hong Kong-based Elitesphere Trading Co., Limited was also sanctioned for allegedly transferring funds on behalf of an affiliate of Iran’s Shahr Bank through a network of brokers and front companies.

Sadegh Bavi, an Iranian-Dominican national based in Dubai, was another target. The Treasury identified him as a facilitator associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF).

The sanctions also covered Iraq-based International Development Bank for Investment and Finance, which the Treasury accused of providing access to US dollars for Iran.

Two Iranian offshore banking entities — Jazireh International Bank Company and Chabahar International Bank Overseas Company — were also designated as part of Washington’s effort to restrict Tehran’s access to international financial services.

The Treasury warned that foreign financial institutions conducting certain transactions involving the designated individuals and entities could face secondary sanctions.

Such measures can expose non-US institutions to penalties for specified dealings with sanctioned parties, potentially discouraging banks and financial intermediaries from maintaining financial links with them.

In a separate action, US secretary of state Marco Rubio announced sanctions against Cuba’s state-owned Banco Internacional de Comercio S.A. (BICSA).

Rubio said the bank had provided services to Iran’s sanctioned Karafarin Bank since at least 2022, linking the Cuban institution to Tehran’s financial network.

He accused Cuba of allowing hostile foreign actors to operate from its territory and said the Trump administration would not tolerate activities it considers a threat to US national security.