US to close Peshawar consulate in phased withdrawal amid security concerns
Washington says diplomatic engagement with Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will continue through its embassy in Islamabad despite closure
The United States has announced the phased closure of its consulate general in Peshawar, citing security considerations and operational efficiency, in a move that signals a notable shift in its diplomatic footprint in north-western Pakistan.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the US Department of State said responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be transferred to the US Embassy in Islamabad.
“The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar,” the department said. “Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad.”
Washington described the decision as part of its commitment to safeguarding diplomatic personnel while ensuring effective use of resources. However, the State Department did not provide a timetable for the closure or confirm whether staff reductions had already begun.
The closure marks a significant development in a region that has long been affected by militancy, cross-border tensions and counterterrorism operations linked to neighbouring Afghanistan.
Despite the move, the US stressed that its wider engagement with Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would remain unchanged.
“While our physical presence in Peshawar is changing, the Administration’s policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast,” the statement said.
US officials added that Washington would continue working with local authorities and communities in the province to strengthen economic cooperation, support regional security and advance bilateral interests.
The State Department also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining diplomatic relations with Pakistan through its remaining missions in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.
“The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore,” it added.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines