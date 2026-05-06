US to close Peshawar consulate in phased withdrawal amid security concerns

The United States has announced the phased closure of its consulate general in Peshawar, citing security considerations and operational efficiency, in a move that signals a notable shift in its diplomatic footprint in north-western Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the US Department of State said responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be transferred to the US Embassy in Islamabad.

“The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar,” the department said. “Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad.”

Washington described the decision as part of its commitment to safeguarding diplomatic personnel while ensuring effective use of resources. However, the State Department did not provide a timetable for the closure or confirm whether staff reductions had already begun.