US looking to become huge source of India’s energy needs: State dept official

Senior US state department official says India has long sought to diversify its energy sources because of massive requirements, amid new US sanctions powers targeting buyers of Russian oil and gas.

Official says Trump’s new sanctions legislation gives him another tool to pressure countries buying Russian energy, but stressed that the powers may not necessarily be used immediately and include a national security waiver.

Washington is seeking to position the US, Venezuela and other markets as alternative energy sources for India, with the official saying bilateral discussions on energy diversification are already taking place frequently.

India has long been looking to diversify its energy sources given its massive energy needs, and the US is seeking to meet some of that demand, a senior state department official has said.

The comments came after US President Donald Trump last week signed into law the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which authorises him to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

The legislation is named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who had proposed a sanctions Bill that included tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil.

Asked about the Bill and India’s concerns over its potential implications for bilateral ties, the official said the US Congress had taken a "pretty hard approach", particularly in public. "India has been looking for a long time to diversify its energy sources. They're a country that has massive energy needs," the official said.

He said Washington understood India’s response to the legislation, given that members of Congress had singled out the country over its purchases of Russian energy. "You had members of Congress calling out India in particular, so of course India has to respond. We understand that. They have a domestic constituency, as do we. Like, there is no sort of hard feelings on any of that kind of activity," he said.